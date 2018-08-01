Multi super-specialty hospital may get 4 more new departments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department is planning to start Andrology department in Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, for the first time in the government hospitals in State for infertility treatment of men.

On Tuesday, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar held a meeting with health secretary J Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education Dr A Edwin Joe, Dr V Anandakumar, nodal officer of the hospital, Dr R Narayana Babu, Director (in charge) of the hospital and other senior officials and doctors at the hospital.

During the meeting, the minister discussed starting of four more departments including Andrology department, a medical specialty that deals with men’s health, particularly related to the male reproductive system.

“There is a proposal to start four new departments - Andrology, Gastroenterology, Diabetology and Pulmonology in the hospital. The Andrology specialty is a unit of the Urology department,” said Dr V Anandakumar, nodal officer of the hospital in the Omandurar Estate.