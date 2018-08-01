PMK files petition against green corridor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yet another PIL petition has been filed, this time by PMK, to stall the Rs 10,000 crore Chennai-Salem Green Corridor project.

In his petition, PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss, sought to declare the notification issued under section 3 A (1) of National Highways Act 1956, dated June 11 last, as illegal, unconstitutional and against the interest and livelihood of farmers of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts and consequently direct authorities concerned to widen the NH from Chennai to Salem via Tindivanam and Ulundurpet with NH 68 (4 lane/2 lane) length of 334 km and another route from Chennai to Salem via Kancheepuram, Vellore, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri with a total length of 353 km via NH4 (4 lane) and NH 46 (6 lane).

The interim prayer is to stay the operation of the notification and to constitute an expert committee to study the feasibility of alternative routes independently.

According to petitioner, the entire project has been designed in a hurried manner and declared to benefit a few unknown and invisible industrialists to loot the public and natural resources like iron ore and other minerals of the project districts at the cost of farmers, who are the backbone of the country.

The authorities have shown scant regard to the livelihood concerns of farmers. If the project is implemented, it will cause irreparable damage to the source of income of thousands of farmers of the five districts. Besides, they will be thrown out of their employment and will be forced to resort to manual works with uncertain wages and their fundamental right to life and liberty and the right to lead a life with dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution will be injured beyond redemption, petitioner said.