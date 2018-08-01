Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK files petition against green corridor

Yet another PIL petition has been filed, this time by PMK, to stall the `10,000 crore Chennai-Salem Green Corridor project.

Published: 01st August 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yet another PIL petition has been filed, this time by PMK, to stall the Rs 10,000 crore Chennai-Salem Green Corridor project.

In his petition, PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss, sought to declare the notification issued under section 3 A (1) of National Highways Act 1956, dated June 11 last, as illegal, unconstitutional and against the interest and livelihood of farmers of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts and consequently direct authorities concerned to widen the NH from Chennai to Salem via Tindivanam and Ulundurpet with NH 68 (4 lane/2 lane) length of 334 km and another route from Chennai to Salem via Kancheepuram, Vellore, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri with a total length of 353 km via NH4 (4 lane) and NH 46 (6 lane).

The interim prayer is to stay the operation of the notification and to constitute an expert committee to study the feasibility of alternative routes independently.

According to petitioner, the entire project has been designed in a hurried manner and declared to benefit a few unknown and invisible industrialists to loot the public and natural resources like iron ore and other minerals of the project districts at the cost of farmers, who are the backbone of the country.

The authorities have shown scant regard to the livelihood concerns of farmers. If the project is implemented, it will cause irreparable damage to the source of income of thousands of farmers of the five districts. Besides, they will be thrown out of their employment and will be forced to resort to manual works with uncertain wages and their fundamental right to life and liberty and the right to lead a life with dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution will be injured beyond redemption, petitioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PIL petition Chennai-Salem Green Corridor project PMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century