Six persons waiting at bus stop killed after speeding SUV runs over them in Coimbatore

The accident happened while the driver was heading towards Podanur to pick up his owner from home. However, he escaped with minor injuries.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Six persons including three women, who were waiting at a bus stop at Sundarapuram in city, died on the spot after an SUV car belonging to the owner of a private educational institution ran over them on Wednesday. Three others have been admitted in hospital with injuries.

The deceased were identified as V Narayanan, 70, S Amsaveni, 34, A Sri Ranganathan, 69, N Subhashini 18, and N Kuppathal, 70 all from Sundarapuram in the city. However, the identity of one of the female victims who died in the accident is yet to be ascertained.

On Wednesday at 10:30 am, the nine people were waiting at the Sundarapuram bus stop when the SUV driven by Jegadhesan from Coonoor, who is a driver for a private college owner situated on Pollachi road, ran over them after hitting a flower stall and an auto.

Six persons died on the spot and three others who suffered grievous injuries have been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. According to preliminary inquiry, the accident happened due to overspeeding.

The accident happened while the driver was heading towards Podanur to pick up his owner from home. However, he escaped with minor injuries.

But the angry public, who witnessed the incident, dragged the driver out of the car and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Commissioner of Police K Periaiah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sujith Kumar visited the spot and probed the incident. The city police have registered a case and recovered the car. Further probe is on.

