Home States Tamil Nadu

Want schedule for local body polls on August 6: HC

On September 4, 2017, the court had directed the SEC to issue the notification for the polls on September 18 and complete the entire process by November 17.

Published: 01st August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to furnish without fail, the schedule for holding elections to the local bodies in the State by Monday (August 6).

Irked by the failure of the State government to hold the elections by November 17, 2017, the deadline the court had fixed, a bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar issued the directive.
“If you don’t furnish the definite schedule by Monday, you will have to face contempt proceedings,” the bench warned.

Earlier in the morning, when the matter came up at 10.30 am as the first item, the bench directed the SEC to furnish the schedule immediately. However, SEC senior counsel A L Somayaji, asked the bench to grant more time to comply with the directive. The bench granted time till Monday.

The bench was passing further interim orders on a contempt application by DMK Rajya Sabha member and propaganda secretary R S Bharathi, who wanted the officials concerned punished for not holding the elections as per the schedule fixed by court.

On September 4, 2017, the court had directed the SEC to issue the notification for the polls on September 18 and complete the entire process by November 17.Bharathi had filed the contempt application seeking punishment for the State Election Commissioner Malik Feroz Khan and SEC secretary Rajasekhar for not obeying the September 4, 2017 order.

Earlier, when the bench wanted to know the status of a similar matter pending before the Supreme Court, senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for Bharathi, replied that the case pending was a different one dealing with the larger question of delimitation of wards and it had nothing to do with the present case at hand. The Supreme Court itself had given the green signal to the government to comply with the HC’s orders, he told the bench. Responding to another question, he said no appeal had been filed against the September 4 order of the first bench.

Officials meet AG to form reply

Not even a Special Leave Petition was filed in the SC, senior counsel P Wilson said.When asked, SEC’s counsel Nedunchezhiyan said the delimitation process was still going on.The bench then pointed out that it had clearly mentioned in the September 4 order that the election should be conducted based on the 2001 census.

Wilson said because of non-implementation of the order of the bench, `4,000 crore due to the local bodies from the Centre had gone waste. “Your Lordships can straightaway send him to jail.”The bench posted the matter for August 6. “You will have to face contempt proceedings, if the election schedule is not submitted on Monday,” the judges warned the SEC counsel.

Meanwhile, just after the HC hearing, State Election Commissioner M Malik Feroz Khan and senior state government officials met the Advocate-General to decide on the response to be submitted before the HC on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Election Commissioner Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century