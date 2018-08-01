Want schedule for local body polls on August 6: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to furnish without fail, the schedule for holding elections to the local bodies in the State by Monday (August 6).

Irked by the failure of the State government to hold the elections by November 17, 2017, the deadline the court had fixed, a bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar issued the directive.

“If you don’t furnish the definite schedule by Monday, you will have to face contempt proceedings,” the bench warned.

Earlier in the morning, when the matter came up at 10.30 am as the first item, the bench directed the SEC to furnish the schedule immediately. However, SEC senior counsel A L Somayaji, asked the bench to grant more time to comply with the directive. The bench granted time till Monday.

The bench was passing further interim orders on a contempt application by DMK Rajya Sabha member and propaganda secretary R S Bharathi, who wanted the officials concerned punished for not holding the elections as per the schedule fixed by court.

On September 4, 2017, the court had directed the SEC to issue the notification for the polls on September 18 and complete the entire process by November 17.Bharathi had filed the contempt application seeking punishment for the State Election Commissioner Malik Feroz Khan and SEC secretary Rajasekhar for not obeying the September 4, 2017 order.

Earlier, when the bench wanted to know the status of a similar matter pending before the Supreme Court, senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for Bharathi, replied that the case pending was a different one dealing with the larger question of delimitation of wards and it had nothing to do with the present case at hand. The Supreme Court itself had given the green signal to the government to comply with the HC’s orders, he told the bench. Responding to another question, he said no appeal had been filed against the September 4 order of the first bench.

Officials meet AG to form reply

Not even a Special Leave Petition was filed in the SC, senior counsel P Wilson said.When asked, SEC’s counsel Nedunchezhiyan said the delimitation process was still going on.The bench then pointed out that it had clearly mentioned in the September 4 order that the election should be conducted based on the 2001 census.

Wilson said because of non-implementation of the order of the bench, `4,000 crore due to the local bodies from the Centre had gone waste. “Your Lordships can straightaway send him to jail.”The bench posted the matter for August 6. “You will have to face contempt proceedings, if the election schedule is not submitted on Monday,” the judges warned the SEC counsel.

Meanwhile, just after the HC hearing, State Election Commissioner M Malik Feroz Khan and senior state government officials met the Advocate-General to decide on the response to be submitted before the HC on Monday.