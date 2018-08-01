Week after OPS snub, Defence Minister meets expelled AIADMK spokesperson

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after denying an audience to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in New Delhi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to KC Palanisamy, former spokesperson of the AIADMK, who was expelled from the party four and half months ago.

Incidentally, Palanisamy was a staunch supporter of Panneerselvam when the latter revolted against VK Sasikala in February 2016. Sources said the meeting lasted for about 30 minutes and the former MP discussed with her the present political situation in Tamil Nadu, particularly about the AIADMK.

Palanisamy has been opposing the abolition of the general secretary post in the AIADMK and the creation of coordinator and joint coordinator posts, arguing that the move was totally against the constitution of the AIADMK, approved by its founder MG Ramachandran and practised by J Jayalalithaa for all these years. Palanisamy has been demanding an election to the post of the general secretary.

When contacted, Palanisamy told Express that it was just a courtesy call. However, when asked about the importance of meeting her after being expelled from the party, he stoutly denied that he was expelled from AIADMK. “Till date, I have not received any communication from the AIADMK headquarters about my expulsion. How can you say that I have been expelled from the party? I will continue to be an AIADMK man in future also,” Palanisamy said.

On March 16, he had told a television channel that the party MPs would support the no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre if it failed to form the Cauvery Management Board, following which he was expelled.