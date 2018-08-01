Home States Tamil Nadu

Week after OPS snub, Defence Minister meets expelled AIADMK spokesperson

Sources said the meeting lasted for about 30 minutes and the former MP discussed with her the present political situation in Tamil Nadu, particularly about the AIADMK.  

Published: 01st August 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman . (EPS |Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after denying an audience to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in New Delhi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to KC Palanisamy, former spokesperson of the AIADMK, who was expelled from the party four and half months ago.

Also Read | ‘Irked’ Nirmala Sitharaman refuses to meet O Panneerselvam, claiming he had 'no appointment'

Incidentally, Palanisamy was a staunch supporter of Panneerselvam when the latter revolted against VK Sasikala in February 2016.  Sources said the meeting lasted for about 30 minutes and the former MP discussed with her the present political situation in Tamil Nadu, particularly about the AIADMK.  

Palanisamy has been opposing the abolition of the general secretary post in the AIADMK and the creation of coordinator and joint coordinator posts, arguing that the move was totally against the constitution of the AIADMK, approved by its founder MG Ramachandran and practised by J Jayalalithaa for all these years. Palanisamy has been demanding an election to the post of the general secretary.

When contacted, Palanisamy told Express that it was just a courtesy call. However, when asked about the importance of meeting her after being expelled from the party, he stoutly denied that he was expelled from AIADMK. “Till date, I have not received any communication from the AIADMK headquarters about my expulsion. How can you say that I have been expelled from the party?  I will continue to be an AIADMK man in future also,” Palanisamy said.

On March 16, he had told a television channel that the party MPs would support the no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre if it failed to form the Cauvery Management Board, following which he was expelled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK Nirmala Sitharaman O Panneerselvam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century