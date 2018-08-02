Home States Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran meets Sasikala in jail, discusses Tamil Nadu politics

Sasikala has been in jail since February last year after being imprisoned in the disproportionate assets case.

T T V Dhinakaran. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran today met his party secretary and aunt V K Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara prison here.

"Dhinakaran met his aunt at the jail in the afternoon. He spent 45 minutes with Sasikala and discussed political developments in Tamil Nadu," Dhinakaran loyalist Pugazhendi told PTI. Dhinakaran, who was accompanied by Pugazhendi and other associates, visited the jail at 12.15 pm and came out at 1 pm.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail premises, Dhinakaran said his party has not yet decided on alliance for the coming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"We have not decided on which side my party would be. In 2014, DMK allied with Congress and other parties went with some other alliance, but Amma (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa) stood alone. I am also like her, but I am not against any alliance," he said.

He was responding to a query on joining hands with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prevent the BJP from coming back to power in 2019.

Dhinakaran said his party would not join any alliance where DMK is there. "If Congress wants our support, let them come out of the alliance with DMK," he added.

 

