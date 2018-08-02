Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK Chief getting better as political leaders visit hospital

Karunanidhi

M Karunanidhi. (File Photo| PTI )

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The lanes and bylanes in and around the Kauvery Hospital were quiet. Ever since DMK president M Karunanidhi was hosptialised, the area was chaotic and noisy. Not so on Wednesday. Traffic on Luz Church Road was plying with relative ease. The chants and slogans of his supporters are slowly fading. However, the posse of political leaders and film personalities paying a visit to the leader continued like other days. Karunanidhi, though still in ICU, is making a strong recovery.

Among prominent leaders, former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) founder Ajit Singh visited the hospital in the morning and was briefed by DMK working president MK Stalin. Talking to reporters, the RLD chief said he had close relations with Karunanidhi in the past.

“I wish him well and fast recovery. He is one of the senior leaders, a true veteran. I have been in touch with him for quite some time in the late 80s and 90s when I was much involved in what was happening here,” he stated. He hailed Karunanidhi as a leader being remembered all over India.Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and head of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav called up Stalin over phone and inquired about the health of Karunanidhi. “Our prayers and wishes for a healthy recovery of DMK president M Karunanidhi,” he tweeted.Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan, CPI state deputy secretary C Mahendran and former MLA C Mahendran too paid a visit to the hospital.

Vijay and Ajith drop by
Tamil film actors Vijay and Ajith also trooped into to hospital to inquire about the health of Karunanidhi. Stalin explained them about the condition of the leader.

