DMK suspends duo for ruckus in hotel

CHENNAI : A group of DMK members allegedly attacked the staff of a restaurant at Saligramam on Sunday after they were told that food supply in the hotel was over and the party cadre would not be served food. After the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Wednesday, the party has removed the persons involved in the incident from the basic membership of the party.

Said Prakash, who was injured in his nose and forehead, “On Sunday night after the closing hours of the hotel, a few DMK cadre demanded food for more than 30 persons assembled in Kauvery Hospital. Since the shop was closed and no food was left for sale, I said that food cannot be delivered. Angered by this, K L Yuvaraj attacked me and two other servers in the restaurant. They shouted, questioning why the shop should be open if there was no food and closed the shop from outside before they left.”

Anbu, owner of the RR Biriyani in Saligramam, recalling a previous incident, said, “Last month, Yuvaraj and Diwahar arrived in a car and parked it in front of the restaurant. When I asked Yuvaraj to move the car, he picked up a quarrel and started scolding me. He and his men pushed the things on the table and slapped me. After a while they were pacified and he gave his visiting card and told me to be careful.”The CCTV footage from the shop showed the functionaries speaking to the persons at the cash counter and then suddenly beating them.

In the wake of this incident, K Anbazhagan, DMK general secretary, suspended both Yuvaraj and Diwahar who were Virugambakkam DMK functionaries.The Virugambakkam police have registered a case on the charges of causing riot and causing hurt dangerously and are on the look-out for the men absconding.