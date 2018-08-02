Karunanidhi is getting Better, party cadre should not end lives, appeals Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that DMK chief and his father M Karunanidhi is getting better, working president MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to partymen not to commit suicide. “The Kauvery Hospital’s statement that our leader’s health has improved well has given us hope. This showed the vibrant, emotional chants-come out leader- of our partymen, who braved the rains, did not go waste”, he said in a statement here.