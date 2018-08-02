Karunanidhi is getting Better, party cadre should not end lives, appeals Stalin
Stating that DMK chief and his father M Karunanidhi is getting better, working president MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to partymen not to commit suicide.
Published: 02nd August 2018 06:33 AM | Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:33 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Stating that DMK chief and his father M Karunanidhi is getting better, working president MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to partymen not to commit suicide. “The Kauvery Hospital’s statement that our leader’s health has improved well has given us hope. This showed the vibrant, emotional chants-come out leader- of our partymen, who braved the rains, did not go waste”, he said in a statement here.