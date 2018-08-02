Home States Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin visits hotel, comforts staff attacked by DMK party members

The video of the attack went viral on the social media following with the DMK on Wednesday temporarily suspended Yuvaraj and Diwakar for bringing disrepute to the party.

Published: 02nd August 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

stalin-rr_anbu_biriyani

MK Stalin and other DMK leaders at RR Anbu Biriyani where two party workers had attacked the staff for not offering them free biriyani. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Thursday visited the R.R. Anbu Biryani restaurant here and comforted the owner and employees who were attacked by party members over the weekend.

Stalin was accompanied by former Union Telecom Minister and Propaganda Secretary A. Raja and other colleagues.

On Sunday night, a group of DMK members led by Yuvaraj visited the eatery and demanded free biryani. The hotel employees told them that business had ended for the day, said police.

Enraged at this, Yuvaraj started attacking the cashier and other employees. He was joined by another party member, Diwakar.

The video of the attack went viral on the social media following with the DMK on Wednesday temporarily suspended Yuvaraj and Diwakar for bringing disrepute to the party.

Stalin also condemned the violence on the hotel staff.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five persons while Yuvaraj and Diwakar are absconding.

According to the hotel staff, Yuvaraj had come to the hotel a week earlier and had parked his vehicle blocking the entrance, resulting in an argument with the hotel staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RR Anbu Biriyani MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century