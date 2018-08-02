MK Stalin visits hotel, comforts staff attacked by DMK party members

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Thursday visited the R.R. Anbu Biryani restaurant here and comforted the owner and employees who were attacked by party members over the weekend.

Stalin was accompanied by former Union Telecom Minister and Propaganda Secretary A. Raja and other colleagues.

On Sunday night, a group of DMK members led by Yuvaraj visited the eatery and demanded free biryani. The hotel employees told them that business had ended for the day, said police.

Enraged at this, Yuvaraj started attacking the cashier and other employees. He was joined by another party member, Diwakar.

The video of the attack went viral on the social media following with the DMK on Wednesday temporarily suspended Yuvaraj and Diwakar for bringing disrepute to the party.

Stalin also condemned the violence on the hotel staff.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five persons while Yuvaraj and Diwakar are absconding.

According to the hotel staff, Yuvaraj had come to the hotel a week earlier and had parked his vehicle blocking the entrance, resulting in an argument with the hotel staff.