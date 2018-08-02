Permission granted to minor girl to abort foetus

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the request of the girl, Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered abortion for a 16-year-old girl who carries a 15-16 weeks foetus. The victim who was a school student deposed that she was kidnapped from her house in Sivaganga by one Manikandan, who married her inside a car and had physical relationship.

She further expressed that she intended to terminate her pregnancy to continue her studies. Following this, a medical report sought from Sivaganga GH stated that the victim was physically fit for Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) as her pregnancy is around 15 weeks. Justice M S Ramesh said, “Taking into account her welfare and the inconveniences and embarrassment that she might have to face if she gives birth, as well as the status of the child to be born, it would be appropriate to permit her to undergo medical procedure.”