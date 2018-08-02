Power supply to be affected on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Power supply will be suspended on Friday in the following areas across the city, according to a statement issue by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited on Wednesday.

Stanley area: Ambedkar nagar, Ananthanayagi Nagar, C.B. Road, Old glass factory, Harinarayanapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Nagappa Nagar.

Indira Nagar area: Canal Bank Road, 3rd,4th,5th,6th main road in Kasturiba Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Avenue, Nehru Nagar 2,3,4th Sts, B.V. Nagar 4th St. Sastri Nagar area: 4th Seaward Road, Subramani Avenue, ECR upto OM Shakthi temple, Thiruveethiamman Koil, Balakrishna Road.Kottivakkam area: Thiruvallur Nagar 1st St to 7th St, 7th cross St, 8 and 9th Sts, Thiruvallur Nagar.