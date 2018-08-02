Home States Tamil Nadu

Preventive detention of lawyer under NSA quashed

AAG K Chellapandian submitted that the NSA detention order was forwarded by the police on July 20 to the Collector, before Hariragavan was granted bail. 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The preventive detention of advocate Hariragavan under National Security Act (NSA) for instigating Sterlite protests was quashed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday.
Upon the Court’s direction, Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri appeared before the bench comprising Justice C T Selvam and A M Basheer and deposed that he was not aware of the Court order granting bail to Hariragavan.

The Judges quashed the NSA detention stating that it was the duty of the police to apprise Collector of the status of a case and Collector too should have inquired about the case carefully before signing such an important order that could curtail freedom.

Comments

