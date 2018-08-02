Speeding SUV runs amok at Kovai bus stand, kills six

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : In a tragic accident, a speeding high-end Sports Utility Vehicle ran over waiting passengers at a bus stand here on Wednesday morning. Six persons were killed and three others were seriously injured at Iyer Hospital bus stop in Sundarapuram when the driver lost control and crashed into a flower stall and an auto before mowing down people at bus stop.

The swanky SUV belonged to the owner of a private educational institution in the city and it was the owner’s driver who was behind the wheels. Later it emerged, that the driver was exhausted from driving overnight, he had fallen asleep while driving.

The deceased were identified as V Narayanan (70), S Amsaveni (34), A Sri Rangados (69), N Subhashini (18), N Kuppathal (70) and Rukmani (65) -- all residents of Sundarapuram. It was 10.30 am and people were waiting at the stop to embark a bus to Ukkadam, when the incident happened. P Jegadhesan (36), of Coonoor was the driver to the institution owner.