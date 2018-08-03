2,030 vehicles lie abandoned; owners alerted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The city Corporation has released details of 2,030 unused, abandoned vehicles under the public notification tab of its website - www.chennaicorporation.gov.in. The owners of these vehicles are requested to claim these vehicles before they are put up for auction on August 16, according to a note from the civic body.

The vehicles seized in zones 1-5 are kept in ward 58 of Royapuram. The vehicles seized from zones 6-10 are kept in ward 107 of Anna Nagar while the vehicles picked up from zone 11-15 are being held in ward 188 in Perungudi.

The owners of these vehicles are requested to contact the Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic) in the respective areas to retrieve their vehicles.