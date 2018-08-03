4 Rajini fan club leaders removed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Two district secretaries and a town secretary in the Theni district unit of the Rajini Makkal Mandram have been removed from the posts by the disciplinary committee of the fan club, which actor Rajnikanth is planning to convert into a political party.

It is learnt that N Ilavarasan, president of the committee, has asked the members of the fan club not to have any contact with the sacked functionaries.

The dismissed functionaries are Jeya Pushparaj (Theni district unit secretary), Ilanir Murugan, (Bodi town unit secretary) and M A Rajini Ibrahim (Viluppuram district unit secretary).Besides, Pon Shiva, deputy secretary of the Theni district unit, has also been dismissed.