Home States Tamil Nadu

6-lane highway to affect 995 families

About 995 families will be relocated for the proposed 133-km six-lane Chennai peripheral road project.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 995 families will be relocated for the proposed 133-km six-lane Chennai peripheral road project.  The proposed road estimated to cost Rs 12,301 crore will start at Ennore Port and end at Poonjeri Junction in Mahabalipuram after passing via Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbudur, Thiruvallur, Thamaraipakkam and Periyapalayam.

The State Highways department, which has been entrusted with execution of the project, has received a total of 32 objections and inquires during the public hearing conducted on July 10 and 12 in Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts.

While a few affected land owners demanded change in the road alignment and reduction of  the width of the road, some of them demanded government job to one of their family members. “The proposed alignment of six lane cannot be changed at few locations due to technical constraints and removal of  buildings and community properties are inevitable,” said a senior official from highways department.

Quoting the draft environmental impact assessment report, the official said about 325 families living on their own land, 441 families, who did not have proper land documents and 229 rented families had to be relocated.

Also, 73 community properties including 14 temples, eight government buildings, 22 pump houses, 11 bus stops, five water tanks and three overhead tanks will also be affected.

Short note

 Highways dept rejects objections and says no change in alignment of road
 995 families to be evicted for the road which passes through 79 villages
 98.6 km is a new alignment
 Of the 133-km project road, 34.4 km road between Singaperumalkoil and Sriperumbudur has already been widened into  six lanes

Road sections
 Ennore Port to Thatchur on NH5 - 24.6 km (new road)
 Thatchur-Thiruvallur bypass-24.4 km  (new road)
 Thiruvallur Bypass-Sriperumbudur on NH-4 - 30.60 km (9.60 km existing road, 21 km new road)
 Sriperumbudur on NH-4 - Singaperumalkoil on NH-45 - 23.8 km (existing six lane road)
 Singaperumalkoil on NH-45 to Mahabalipuram - 27.4 km ( 2 km existing road and 25.47 new road)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai peripheral road project relocation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release