6-lane highway to affect 995 families

CHENNAI: About 995 families will be relocated for the proposed 133-km six-lane Chennai peripheral road project. The proposed road estimated to cost Rs 12,301 crore will start at Ennore Port and end at Poonjeri Junction in Mahabalipuram after passing via Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbudur, Thiruvallur, Thamaraipakkam and Periyapalayam.

The State Highways department, which has been entrusted with execution of the project, has received a total of 32 objections and inquires during the public hearing conducted on July 10 and 12 in Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts.

While a few affected land owners demanded change in the road alignment and reduction of the width of the road, some of them demanded government job to one of their family members. “The proposed alignment of six lane cannot be changed at few locations due to technical constraints and removal of buildings and community properties are inevitable,” said a senior official from highways department.

Quoting the draft environmental impact assessment report, the official said about 325 families living on their own land, 441 families, who did not have proper land documents and 229 rented families had to be relocated.

Also, 73 community properties including 14 temples, eight government buildings, 22 pump houses, 11 bus stops, five water tanks and three overhead tanks will also be affected.

Short note

 Highways dept rejects objections and says no change in alignment of road

 995 families to be evicted for the road which passes through 79 villages

 98.6 km is a new alignment

 Of the 133-km project road, 34.4 km road between Singaperumalkoil and Sriperumbudur has already been widened into six lanes

Road sections

 Ennore Port to Thatchur on NH5 - 24.6 km (new road)

 Thatchur-Thiruvallur bypass-24.4 km (new road)

 Thiruvallur Bypass-Sriperumbudur on NH-4 - 30.60 km (9.60 km existing road, 21 km new road)

 Sriperumbudur on NH-4 - Singaperumalkoil on NH-45 - 23.8 km (existing six lane road)

 Singaperumalkoil on NH-45 to Mahabalipuram - 27.4 km ( 2 km existing road and 25.47 new road)