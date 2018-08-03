Home States Tamil Nadu

A plea filed to stall the release of 'Vishwaroopam-II'

A plea was filed in the Madras High Court on Thursday to stall the release of  Kamal-starrer ‘Vishwaroopam-II’, produced and directed by the actor.

Published: 03rd August 2018

Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroop 2 (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plea was filed in the Madras High Court on Thursday to stall the release of  Kamal-starrer ‘Vishwaroopam-II’, produced and directed by the actor. In its civil suit, Pyramid Salmira Productions International Limited in Nandanam sought to restrain Kamal Haasan and others from releasing the film in any manner. According to plaintiff, it lent several crores of rupees to Hasan for the production of Tamil film ‘Marmayogi’ under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2008. But the shooting of the film never commenced. However, the amount was used for the production of another Tamil feature film ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’, under the same agreement. But the money, along with interest, has not been repaid by Kamal Hassan. Hence, the present suit for recovery of Rs 5.44 crore with interest. The interim prayer is to restrain the defendants from in any manner parting with the film or releasing it. 

Fearing resistance, sex education not introduced in schools, says government

Chennai: Fearing stiff resistance and misinterpretation of concept of sex education by parents and the public, sex education has not been introduced in schools, the State government told Madras High Court on Thursday. Assistant Inspector General Maheswaran made this submission in his affidavit filed before Justice N Kirubakaran, in response to his set of queries raised to ascertain the reasons for the increase in sex crimes against women and children. The judge had earlier asked the government whether steps had been taken to introduce ‘age-appropriate sex education’ in the school curriculum to educate students, as per the 2015 directives of the High Court. The students are sensitised through ‘Life Skill Education Programme’ and ‘National Population Education Programme’, the official added.

