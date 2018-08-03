Conduct caste-wise census to save quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Following the Supreme Court’s decision to expedite hearing on plea against the 69% reservation, PMK founder S Ramadoss said the State should soon conduct a caste-wise census and give details to SC to safeguard the 69% reservation.

Ramadoss, said the government had enacted a legislation to ensure 69 per cent reservation. However, a section of students have been getting orders from the SC for creating 19 per cent additional seats every year. However, when a similar petition came up on Wednesday, the SC refused to entertain it and said the court could consider restricting the reservation within 50 per cent.