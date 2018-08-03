Cop’s dismissal upheld, inclusion of sacking in rules suggested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court has upheld an order of the DGP throwing out a policeman from service on corruption charges.Justice V Parthiban, who upheld the order dated December 18, 2008 of the DIG, Tiruchy Range, and another order, dated March 10, 2015, of the DGP confirming it, also recommended to the State government to amend its disciplinary rules to include removal or dismissal from service in its rules.

“In matters of corruption, a stern view is to be taken, since the incidents of corruption are proliferating at an alarming proportion in public employment. Therefore, a deterrent punishment ought to be the order of the day to curb or curtail the abominable menace of corruption,” the judge said while dismissing a petition from Palanimuthu, who joined the police force in 1974 and became a Sub-Inspector in 2001, last month.

“Today, the tentacles of corruption have permeated to all levels and are eating into the vitals of the State. If such omnipotent corruption is not checked and eradicated, practically the State will be left with nothing for the future generation to understand what is honesty, which is the very essence of civilised human existence,” the judge said.

The judge also observed that the proved corruption cannot be condoned under any circumstances and therefore the dismissal order cannot even be remotely held to be disproportionate.

The judge suggested to the State government to bring in suitable amendment to the disciplinary rules with a similar provision as provided for in the CCS CCA Rules (Central government rules) under major penalty chapter incorporating only removal and dismissal from service in proved corruption.