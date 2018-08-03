Home States Tamil Nadu

Inquiry panel:MK counsel’s plea for more time rejected

The judge made it clear that he would take up the case for final hearing on August 3 even if Karunanidhi’s counsel is not willing to argue the case.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Hardly a day after lamenting the wasteful expenditure of little over Rs 2 crore for the defunct  commissions of inquiry, the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from the counsel for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi to grant more time to go ahead with the hearing on the petition seeking to vacate the stay on the commission headed by R Raghupathy, a retired judge of the High Court, to probe the alleged irregularities in the construction of the massive building constructed in the spacious Omandoorar Government Estate to accommodate the Assembly and the Secretariat and inaugurated during the DMK regime in 2011.

“Everybody prays for everybody’s well being. We respect everyone, but the court should continue performing its duties,” the judge said and pointed out that the respondents have enjoyed the benefits out of the interim stay for about three years. Moreover, huge public money is being spent on the commission.
