M Karunanidhi’s health condition improves

M Karunanidhi shows improvement in health. Doctors in Kauvery Hospital make the former Chief Minister sit on a wheel-chair for a while.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses media after enquiring about the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi in Kauvery Hospital on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:DMK president and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi, who had been hospitalised since the wee hours on Saturday, was showing so much improvement that he was made to sit on a wheel-chair for a while in Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet here on Thursday.

Ever since making a miraculous comeback on Sunday night, after the parameters dipped, the nonagenarian leader was getting better day by day, party sources said.On Thursday, he was responding well when the doctors made him sit on a wheel-chair in the hospital, they informed.

The message came as a big relief to DMK cadre, who burst into raptures outside the hospital and distributed sweets to share their joy.

The sources stated that Karunanidhi might be taken back home in a day or two as per the advice of the doctors attending to him.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit

Political leaders and film personalities continued to make a beeline for Kauvery Hospital on the fifth consecutive day on Thursday to enquire about the health condition of the DMK patriarch.
CPM politburo member and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stepped into the hospital and was briefed by Karunanidhi’s son and DMK working president MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi MP.
Talking to reporters outside the hospital, Vijayan said, “Kalaignar is a fighter by birth itself,” he said, adding, “Now also his will power is seeing him succeeding. He is fighting with ailments.”

Saying that Stalin, Kanimozhi and other family members of the DMK chief informed that his condition was fast improving, the Kerala Chief Minister wished him a speedy recovery.Former West Bengal Governor Gopalakrishna Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar and former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti P Chidambaram also visited the hospital.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan too visited the hospital to enquire about Karunanidhi’s condition.
Meanwhile, Kanimozhi appealed to party cadre gathered outside the hospital to leave for their native towns as the leader was improving well.

