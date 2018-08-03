Order favouring TD Naidu in bank deposit case quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A division bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an order of a single judge, passed five years ago, which went in favour of TD Naidu, who ran colleges, which later became defunct and who was imprisoned in connection to several criminal cases.

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Anand Venkatesh set aside the order dated November 9, 2013 of the single judge, while allowing an original side appeal from Royal Bank of Scotland NV in Chetpet.

The case of Naidu was that he deposited Rs 20 lakh with the bank on January 23, 1998 as a fixed deposit for one month at the rate of 15 per cent interest and the bank had issued a confirmation and allotted account number. He made another deposit for Rs 10 lakh the very next day and obtained confirmation.

While so, he claimed that he had deposited another Rs 30 lakh on January 24, 1998. His case was that while the bank returned the first two deposits on maturity with interest, it refused to return the money for the third deposit of Rs 30 lakh.

The bank submitted that it never received the third FD for Rs 30 lakh, as claimed by Naidu.The matter went to the court and a single judge in 2013 held in favour of Naidu. Hence, the present appeal from the bank.

Allowing it, the bench observed that the single judge had drawn an adverse inference against the bank for not examining a vital witness. In fact, this court is drawing an adverse inference against Naidu for not producing books of accounts or the income tax returns to prove that he had deposited Rs 30 lakh by way of cash towards the FD.

“We are not in agreement with the findings of the single judge while allowing the suit filed by Naidu. Accordingly, we set aside the judgment and decree of the single judge dated November 19, 2013,” the bench said.