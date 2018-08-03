Home States Tamil Nadu

Order favouring TD Naidu in bank deposit case quashed

The bank submitted that it never received the third FD for Rs 30 lakh, as claimed by Naidu.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A division bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an order of a single judge, passed five years ago, which went in favour of TD Naidu, who ran colleges, which later became defunct and who was imprisoned in connection to several criminal cases.

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Anand Venkatesh set aside the order dated November 9, 2013 of the single judge, while allowing an original side appeal from Royal Bank of Scotland NV in Chetpet.
The case of Naidu was that he deposited Rs 20 lakh with the bank on January 23, 1998 as a fixed deposit for one month at the rate of 15 per cent interest and the bank had issued a confirmation and allotted account number. He made another deposit for Rs 10 lakh the very next day and obtained confirmation.

While so, he claimed that he had deposited another Rs 30 lakh on January 24, 1998. His case was that while the bank returned the first two deposits on maturity with interest, it refused to return the money for the third deposit of Rs 30 lakh.

The bank submitted that it never received the third FD for Rs 30 lakh, as claimed by Naidu.The matter went to the court and a single judge in 2013 held in favour of Naidu. Hence, the present appeal from the bank.

Allowing it, the bench observed that the single judge had drawn an adverse inference against the bank for not examining a vital witness. In fact, this court is drawing an adverse inference against Naidu for not producing books of accounts or the income tax returns to prove that he had deposited Rs 30 lakh by way of cash towards the FD.

“We are not in agreement with the findings of the single judge while allowing the suit filed by Naidu. Accordingly, we set aside the judgment and decree of the single judge dated November 19, 2013,” the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court TD Naidu bank deposit case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release