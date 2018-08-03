Home States Tamil Nadu

Plan for uniform QR-coded answer sheets for TN varsities

Aimed at preventing students from ‘chasing’ answer papers to influence evaluation.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Department of Higher Education is taking steps to prevent students from ‘chasing’ examination answer papers, with the aim of influencing evaluation.It plans to introduce a uniform answer scripts with QR codes in all State universities, which is expected to hide the identity of each candidate more effectively than at present.

The new system will be tried out in one or two colleges affiliated to the Alagappa University, Karaikudi, for the November/December semester examinations.Based on the results, it will be adopted in all universities from April/May 2019 semester examinations.

“Different universities have different patterns now to prevent the ‘chasing’ of answer sheets. While Madurai Kamaraj University does not assign dummy numbers, some universities assign up to five bar codes, with different patterns, to the answer sheets. But no university uses QR codes now. We want to introduce a uniform system. A team of officials has studied methods used by different universities,” said a senior official in the Department of Higher Education.

The team is thinking of using QR codes, which can include a lot of information. Once the code is scanned, all the information in a particular answer script will be available.A team headed by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) Member-Secretary R Lilly, who is also Joint Secretary (Higher Education) is working on the new script’s format.

“We want to ensure that nobody is able to ‘chase’ answer sheets and influence valuation. Manipulation should not take place. We are designing the entire system with this aim in view,” the official said, adding, “We will discuss it with controllers of examination of various universities before taking a final decision”.
The Department of Higher Education has already shifted the printing of answer scripts, except for universities which have contracts running, to the Directorate of Stationary and Printing, which will print the new answer sheet also, the official added.

