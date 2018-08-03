Water supply to parts of city to be stopped for day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Due to the ongoing maintenance work at the Nemmeli desalination plant, water supply to parts of south Chennai will be stopped from 6 am on Friday.

A statement released by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said that water supply would resume by 6 am on Saturday and that alternative arrangements were made for adequate water supply.

Areas such as Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Enjambakkam, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Mandaveli and Mylapore will be affected. In case of supply of water for emergency purposes residents in these areas can contact concerned deputy area engineers.

Contact numbers are as follows:

Deputy Area Engineer, Area IX – Cell No.8144930230 (Mandaveli and Mylapore )

Deputy Area Engineer, Area XIII – Cell No.8144930245 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur)

Deputy Area Engineer, Area XIV – Cell No.8144930168 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi)

