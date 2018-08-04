Chandrababu Naidu, Suresh Prabhu visit Kauvery hospital to enquire about Karunanidhi's health
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union minister Suresh Prabhu today visited a city hospital where DMK president M Karunanidhi has been undergoing treatment.
Published: 04th August 2018 08:06 PM | Last Updated: 04th August 2018 08:12 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union minister Suresh Prabhu today visited a city hospital where DMK president M Karunanidhi has been undergoing treatment since July 28.
Naidu, the TDP supremo, visited the Kauvery Hospital and enquired about Karunanidhi's health from his son and DMK working president M K Stalin.
"Visited @kalaignar89 at the Kauvery hospital, Chennai today and met with @mkstalin to discuss the DMK Chief's health. Praying that he (Karunanidhi) recovers soon and gains his health back," Naidu said in a tweet.
Similarly, Prabhu, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation, also met Stalin, besides DMK MP Kanimozhi.
Visited @kalaignar89 at the Kauvery hospital, Chennai today and met with @mkstalin to discuss the DMK Chief’s health. Praying that he recovers soon and gains his health back. pic.twitter.com/3KompJJ5TX— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 4, 2018
He was accompanied by senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Khan and the party's state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan.
"Called on @kalaignar89 Dr Karunanidhi with @ShahnawazBJP @DrTamilisaiBJP and our party leaders. We all wish he will get well soon to guide millions of his well wishers @arivalayam (DMK hq) (sic)," Prabhu tweeted.
Called on @kalaignar89 Dr Karunanidhi with @ShahnawazBJP @DrTamilisaiBJP and our party leaders.We all wish he will get well soon to guide millions of his well wishers @arivalayam .Great leader who shaped politics for decades Get well soon #Kalaignar @mkstalin @KanimozhiDMK pic.twitter.com/DOWHPgYqH4— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 4, 2018
"Great leader who shaped politics for decades. Get well soon #Kalaignar @mkstalin @KanimozhiDMK," the minister added.
ISRO scientist M Annadurai and actor R Parthiban also visited the hospital to enquire about the DMK leader's health.
Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital following a dip in blood pressure on Saturday last.
On July 31, the hospital said the leader would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to a "decline" in his general health, although his vital parameters have normalised.