Chandrababu Naidu, Suresh Prabhu visit Kauvery hospital to enquire about Karunanidhi's health

By PTI

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union minister Suresh Prabhu today visited a city hospital where DMK president M Karunanidhi has been undergoing treatment since July 28.

Naidu, the TDP supremo, visited the Kauvery Hospital and enquired about Karunanidhi's health from his son and DMK working president M K Stalin.

"Visited @kalaignar89 at the Kauvery hospital, Chennai today and met with @mkstalin to discuss the DMK Chief's health. Praying that he (Karunanidhi) recovers soon and gains his health back," Naidu said in a tweet.

Similarly, Prabhu, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation, also met Stalin, besides DMK MP Kanimozhi.

He was accompanied by senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Khan and the party's state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

"Called on @kalaignar89 Dr Karunanidhi with @ShahnawazBJP @DrTamilisaiBJP and our party leaders. We all wish he will get well soon to guide millions of his well wishers @arivalayam (DMK hq) (sic)," Prabhu tweeted.

"Great leader who shaped politics for decades. Get well soon #Kalaignar @mkstalin @KanimozhiDMK," the minister added.

ISRO scientist M Annadurai and actor R Parthiban also visited the hospital to enquire about the DMK leader's health.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital following a dip in blood pressure on Saturday last.

On July 31, the hospital said the leader would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to a "decline" in his general health, although his vital parameters have normalised.