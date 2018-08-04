Facebook, ACJ tie-up to counter fake news

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In what is said to be a first-of-its kind partnership in the country, Facebook, on Thursday announced its decision to partner with the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Tharamani, Chennai, to counter fake news.The move is a part of the Facebook Journalism project that was announced last year by the social media giant and is also likely to set up a scholarship programme at ACJ. The project is an attempt to support quality journalism in the forum, partnering with news publishing organisations and fact-checking agencies.

Five students from the institution, across the four streams offered- print, television, new media and radio, would be trained to identify trustworthy news from the barrage of news that hits social media platforms, according to an ACJ official.Facebook has also reportedly decided to extend its partnership with BOOMLive that had initially offered fact checking services in English to also include fact checking in Hindi and Bengali while also checking images, videos and links.