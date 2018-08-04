Four arrested on charges of 20-year-old girl’s rape and murder

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM : In yet another sensational case of anti-woman crime that rocked Chinna Salem, police arrested four persons including a minor boy for raping and murdering a 20-year-old girl on Thursday.

Police said the girl went missing from home on July 28. Her parents found Rs 20,000 in cash also missing. Searching for clues at home, they stumbled upon her hand-written papers showing that she had been in love with Gunasekaran, who was their family friend. Immediately, they enquired Gunasekaran, who admitted to the affair, but said he didn’t know her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the girl’s body was found decomposed in a dry well on a farm.

Police sent the body for autopsy.Following an investigation, police took Gunasekaran into custody on Thursday morning. Later, he admitted that he and his three friends raped and murdered her on July 28.

Gunasekaran confessed that the affair he had with the girl had led to physical intimacy. So, she was pestering him to marry her. At one point, Gunasekaran felt irritated to the point of planning her murder. He got help of his friends, Komugidasan (22) and Ratchagan(23) to execute his idea.

As per their plan, the girl was told to come with money to a coconut grove, where the trio, along with a class 11 boy, were taking liquor. Then, they raped the girl, strangled her and attacked her with stones. Finally, they threw the body into the well, after sharing her money among themselves, Gunasekaran confessed. The three men were remanded in the Cuddalore jail and the minor boy sent to a juvenile centre.