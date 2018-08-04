Home States Tamil Nadu

Four arrested on charges of 20-year-old girl’s rape and murder

In yet another sensational case of anti-woman crime that rocked Chinna Salem, police  arrested four persons including a minor boy for raping and murdering a 20-year-old girl on Thursday.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only.

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM : In yet another sensational case of anti-woman crime that rocked Chinna Salem, police  arrested four persons including a minor boy for raping and murdering a 20-year-old girl on Thursday.
Police said the girl went missing from home on July 28.  Her parents found Rs 20,000 in cash also missing. Searching for clues at home, they stumbled upon her hand-written papers showing that she had been in love with Gunasekaran, who was their family friend.  Immediately, they enquired Gunasekaran, who admitted to the affair, but said he didn’t know  her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the girl’s body was found decomposed in a dry well on a farm. 
Police sent the body for autopsy.Following an investigation, police took  Gunasekaran into custody on Thursday morning. Later, he admitted that he and his three friends raped and murdered her on July 28.
Gunasekaran confessed that the affair he had with the girl had led to physical intimacy. So, she was pestering him to marry her. At one point, Gunasekaran felt irritated to the point of planning her murder. He got help of  his friends, Komugidasan (22) and Ratchagan(23) to execute his idea.

As per their plan, the girl was told to come with money to a coconut grove, where the trio, along with a class 11 boy, were taking liquor. Then, they raped the girl, strangled her and attacked her with stones. Finally, they threw the body into the well, after sharing her money among themselves, Gunasekaran confessed.   The three men were remanded in the Cuddalore jail and the minor boy sent to a juvenile centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
anti-woman crime rape and murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta