HC issues one week deadline to govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government has been given a one-week deadline by the Madras High Court to dissolve the Justice R Regupathi Commission of Inquiry constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in the construction of buildings in the spacious Omandoorar Government Estate to accommodate the State Assembly and the Secretariat by the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The buildings have now been converted into multi-speciality government hospital.

Justice S M Subramaniam also directed the state to stop all further allotment of funds to the commission. The government has also been directed to review functioning of all existing Commissions of Inquiry and take a decision in respect of their further continuance, dissolving the same or fixing the time limit for the submission of report based on the legal principles settled by SC and the observations made by the HC, within four weeks.