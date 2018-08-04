President Kovind to call on Karuna in hospital on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Leaders from across the country continued to visit DMK president M Karunanidhi who is being treated for the seventh day at a private hospital here and in the coming days too, leaders including President Ramnath Kovind and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu are scheduled to meet the nonagenarian leader on Sunday. Significantly, the number of DMK cadre was lesser on Friday, compared to the other days as the health of Karunanidhi has been improving day by day.

On Friday, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda visited the hospital and enquired about the health of Karunanidhi with DMK working president MK Stalin and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi. Later, talking to reporters, Gowda wished Karunanidhi a speed recovery and said his beloved friend should hit a century.

Answering queries of reporters outside the hospital, Gowda recalled his long association with Karunanidhi and said the latter had played a vital role in forming various coalition governments led by AB Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and others.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Hassan, South Indian Film Artistes Association president actor Vishal and actor Vineeth were among those who visited the hospital.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to call on Karunanidhi on Saturday at around 11.30 a.m. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu is also likely to enquire about the health of the DMK president.

In city for 70 minutes

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a brief visit to Chennai just for visiting Karunanidhi. He will be in the city for 70 minutes between 2.30 pm and 3.40 pm