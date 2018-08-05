Home States Tamil Nadu

43 peahens, peacocks found dead in Kunnathur

The forest department started an investigation to find out whether the incident was an accident or not.

Published: 05th August 2018

Forest department officials send the carcasses of the peacocks and peahens to the veterinary hospital for autopsy | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As many as 43 peahens and peacocks were found dead, allegedly, after consuming poison-laced food near Kanmai (waterbody) in Golden City area in T Kunnathur near  Madurai on Saturday morning.

Residents in the area used to keep food for the birds. On Saturday morning, they found that the food kept the previous night was untouched. On checking the area, they found a few peacocks and peahens dead.
District Forest Officer Samartha had sent a team of officials for surveying the area and later, it was found that 34 peahens and nine peacocks were dead. Near their carcasses, rice laced with poison was also found. The forest department sent the carcasses to the veterinary hospital for autopsy. The poisoned-laced grains were also taken for laboratory test. The department started an investigation to find out whether the incident was an accident or not.

The forest department has already started spreading awareness among farmers and villagers about the do’s and don’ts in a bid to protect the endangered species. Earlier, on May 17, 12 peahens and peacocks were poisoned to death in a similar manner in  Thenur near Samayanallur in the district.

