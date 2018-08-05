After days of ordeal, fishers finally return

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/CHENNAI:The ordeal is in the past but the scars remain, perhaps, may never heal again. Not too long ago, the 21 fishermen stranded in Iran without food, shelter, money and travel documents reaching home was a distant dream. On Saturday early morning when the flight touched down in Chennai, they heaved a collective sigh of relief. They reached home on Saturday.

The seven fishermen — Maria Joseph Kennady (47) from Kootappuli, A Suman (34), Y Yesu Ignatius (29), K Santhiyagu Vijay (26), Michael (34), and Antony Santhiyagu Rayappan (49) from Perumanal and Markwark (25) from Kootapanai — had gone to Iran in two batches in December 2017 to work for an Iranian employer. They were residing at Nakhl Taqi of Asaluyeh county, Bushehr Province.

According to the fishers, they were promised of ‘50% profit-sharing’ income and each had paid Rs 58,000 towards visa and other travel expenses. The fishermen were engaged in deep-sea fishing and deployed on two mechanised boats. “We used to stay in the sea for about 10 days in a run. However, the employer did not pay us as per the oral contract and artificially inflated the expenses incurred. Roughly, he owes at least `2.5 lakh to each of us,” Antony Santhiyagu Rayappan, one of the repatriated fisher, told Express as he recounted the horror.

When the fishermen demanded the owner to pay them rightly, the latter threw them out of their rooms. On June 20, families of the fishermen petitioned the district Collector Shilpa P Satish alleging that their loved ones were enslaved and forced to smuggle narcotics to Dubai by their employer.

The next day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urged Prime Minister to take necessary action in the issue. DMK Upper House MP Kanimozhi had also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demanding to take efforts to repatriate the stranded fishers. On July 31, the union minister announced that the fishers will be repatriated to the homeland in batches.

The fishermen were received by Assistant commissioner in Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Ramesh and officials from fisheries department on behalf of state government. They were taken to their native by the Fisheries department.