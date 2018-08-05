AP CM calls on Karuna, President to visit today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, a retired ISRO scientist Mayilsamy Annadurai and actor Parthiban were among those who visited DMK president M Karunanidhi at the private hospital here where he is being treated for the eighth day on Saturday.

Talking to mediapersons, Chandrababu Naidu, Suresh Prabhu, Mayilsamy Annadurai and Parthiban expressed confidence that the nonagenarian leader would recover fully soon. Meanwhile, top police officials inspected the hospital as President Ramnath Kovind is scheduled to make a visit at 3 pm on Sunday. Security has been beefed at airport and on the way to the hospital.