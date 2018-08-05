Home States Tamil Nadu

BDS student denied nod to migrate to another college midway of course

Petitioner moved court to quash Dental Council of India’s order; says her mom is unwell.

Published: 05th August 2018 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Holding that students cannot ask for migration from one college to another midway of studies as a matter of right on grounds other than the ones stipulated, the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from a student to do so.

A Nisshanthi moved the High Court to quash an order dated November 22, 2017 of the Dental Council of India (DCI) refusing permission to her to migrate from Mahe Institute of Dental Science, Mahe to Sri Venkateswara Dental College in Puducherry, as highly illegal and consequentially direct the council to grant permission to her for migration for the BDS-II year.

The rejection order stated that migration is permitted from a recognised dental college to another which is also recognised by DCI in the beginning of the second year BDS course only on compassionate grounds i.e. death of supporting guardian or disturbed conditions as declared by government in the college area, as per DCI norms.

Petitioner submitted that her mother was unwell and hence, her request ought to have been considered. The college where she was studying and the one were she sought admission had expressed their willingness. Moreover, there are 14 vacancies in Sri Venkateswara college and hence there cannot be any hurdle on the part of DCI to permit the migration, she said.

The judge noted that what is provided in clauses 1 to 5 with regard to migration is the procedure(s) to be followed. But with regard to the migration on compassionate grounds, the petitioner lacked the prescribed criteria. If the petitioner has not fulfilled any other conditions and if her contention is accepted that her mother is unwell, the other students may also knock at the doors of DCI after getting the no objection certificates from the college where they studied to the college they want to join, thereby creating disturbance to the functioning of the colleges and it would be a wrong signal.

As long as the BDS Course Regulations published in the gazette dated September 10, 2017, which were approved by the Centre under the Dentists Act, which are more or less similar to DCI regulations, the petitioner cannot, as a matter of right, seek for migration, the judge said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dental Council of India Mahe Institute of Dental Science

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta