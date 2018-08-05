 Familiar tales of crop failure despair amid hope in Tamil Nadu

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Jayabal’s family lives in Paranginallur, three kilometres away from Kilvezhur bus stop. Their house is located among a cluster of huts where goats were bleating in the lanes between them. Jayabal had died on November 11, 2016, due to a heart attack following failure of crops.

“The field is some 200 meters away, on the other side of the street, where our father was cultivating on rent in about 250 kuzhi (0.83 acres), amid the fields of others. That’s where our neighbours found him. They say he was staring in despair at his wilting crops. Moments later, people found him, lying face down, across the furrow,” said Sankar, Jayabal’s 32-year-old elder son born from his first wife, who had passed away 18 years ago.

A field channel from Odambogi River, a distributary of Vennaru River runs a few meters from away from Jayabal’s rented field, which is now being taken care of by his sons. The family, which belongs a Scheduled Caste, had received a solatium of Rs 3 lakh.

“Last year was also a struggle. We did not get water through the channel. So, we poured water with buckets. All we got were three sacks of paddy, and gave half to the landowner,” said Sankar’s younger son Rajini. The channel is full of water this time. His brother had ploughed their fields and kept it ready for sowing. “We pay interest to our bank. It would be better if they announce the cultivation package, or else, we may have buy loans again,” Rajini added.

“I had completed a course in ITI. I have been working with an Erode-based construction company as a contract electrician in Nagapattinam for a year now, and I look after my two acres of rented field back home,” said the 26-year-old Jegadeesan, son of N Vadivelu, another farmer who died of heart attack on January 19, 2017, in Kovilkannapur, in Kilvezhur block in Nagapattinam District.

Unlike Jayabal, Vadivelu’s remains did not undergo a postmortem, which is reportedly making it difficult for his family to seek a solatium. However, the family had later reportedly received an amount for the expenditure for Vadivelu’s cremation. Jegadeesan adds, “I earn around Rs 10,000 per month as an electrician. It is barely sufficient to pay interest to my bank when I do not cultivate, and I also look after my mother.”

“We have a channel from Vennarus’ distributary, Pandaiyaru river to the two acres of land where I cultivate for rent. But, we are yet to receive water due to delay in restoration works this year. Last year, I managed to cultivate on my own with the available water and took a yield of 20 sacks. I gave half to the temple which had leased their land,” said the youth.

“People are rejoicing with the arrival of water in the Harichandra River (Vennaru’s distributary) in our village. Those who cultivated in lands near my husband’s had put behind their 2016 losses and are ready to cultivate this year. I wish my husband is around now,” said Rani, the 38-year-old widow of V Murugaiyan, who hung himself after crop failures in his rented land in Pirinjimoolai in Thalaignayiru block on November 14, 2016. She lives with her 18-year-old daughter and 12-year-old her mentally-challenged son currently.

“We received a solatium for my husband’s death, but it had to be split between my husband’s first family and us. We have nothing left. Our rented land was taken back. We live in the mercy of others now and watch others cultivate,” Rani added.