Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor tells journalists to follow ethics

The Governor also spoke on the imminent threat that corruption poses to India’s growing economy and the need for all citizens to make efforts to lead a life without greed.

Published: 05th August 2018 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit releasing a book on Bhagavad Gita authored by R Sriramkumar during the 35th Frank Moraes Memorial Lecture in city on Saturday. Also seen from left are CA V Murali and World Peace and Friendship Council President G Manilal | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday stressed the importance of media in following journalistic ethics and carrying out facts-based reporting as was done by Frank Moraes during the post-independence period.

He was the chief guest at the 35th Frank Moraes memorial lecture, jointly organised by United Writers Association (UWA) and Frank Moraes Foundation.The lecture is held to reminisce the contributions of renowned war journalist and editor Frank Moraes towards journalism.

The Governor also spoke on the imminent threat that corruption poses to India’s growing economy and the need for all citizens to make efforts to lead a life without greed. “India’s service sector has an annual growth rate above nine per cent since 2001, which contributes to 60 per cent of GDP. It is expected that economy will see a robust GDP growth of 7.3 per cent in 2018-19 and 7.5 per cent for the next two years. But, at the same time there is a widespread problem of corruption which needs to be eradicated for further growth,” he said.

Nearly 20 persons from various fields were felicitated with UWA Admirable Achiever and Leadership Awards. Also, a book on Bhagvad Gita, authored by R Sriramkumar, was released by the Governor on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Journalism ethics United Writers Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta