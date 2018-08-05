Governor tells journalists to follow ethics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday stressed the importance of media in following journalistic ethics and carrying out facts-based reporting as was done by Frank Moraes during the post-independence period.

He was the chief guest at the 35th Frank Moraes memorial lecture, jointly organised by United Writers Association (UWA) and Frank Moraes Foundation.The lecture is held to reminisce the contributions of renowned war journalist and editor Frank Moraes towards journalism.

The Governor also spoke on the imminent threat that corruption poses to India’s growing economy and the need for all citizens to make efforts to lead a life without greed. “India’s service sector has an annual growth rate above nine per cent since 2001, which contributes to 60 per cent of GDP. It is expected that economy will see a robust GDP growth of 7.3 per cent in 2018-19 and 7.5 per cent for the next two years. But, at the same time there is a widespread problem of corruption which needs to be eradicated for further growth,” he said.

Nearly 20 persons from various fields were felicitated with UWA Admirable Achiever and Leadership Awards. Also, a book on Bhagvad Gita, authored by R Sriramkumar, was released by the Governor on the occasion.