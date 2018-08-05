Home States Tamil Nadu

If DoB is altered, her entire qualification would vanish

A writ plea to alter the date of birth (DoB) of a Plus Two student in school documents has been rejected by the Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A writ plea to alter the date of birth (DoB) of a Plus Two student in school documents has been rejected by the Madras High Court.If the plea is granted, then the entire qualification acquired by the student would vanish, as she would have had no locus-standi to enter Standard I based on the date of birth as July 17, 1997, Justice S Vaidyanathan said.

The judge was dismissing a writ petition from S Indhumathi praying for a directive to the authorities concerned to alter her DoB.It may be true that the petitioner was born on July 17, 1997, but for the purpose of entry into the school, her parents would have given that DoB. If the actual DoB is taken into account, then the entire qualification obtained by the petitioner will have to go, as she could not have been admitted in Standard I based on the DoB, namely July 17, the judge pointed out. To admit the petitioner into school, the DoB had been corrected as May 17, 1997 and the same continued till her completing Standard XII. The student could not say later that because her parents had given a wrong DoB and that it needs to be altered and that for the fault of her  parents she should not be affected.

If such a contention is to be accepted and the DoB changed, her entire qualification itself would vanish, as she would lose the locus-standi to enter Standard I based on the DoB as July 17, the judge said.
“In view of the above, this court cannot decide the issue even based on sympathy. If such contentions are accepted, then it will give a premium for everyone to knock at the doors of the court to alter DoB,” the judge added and dismissed the plea.

Madras High Court

