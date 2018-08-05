Magistrates can ask CCB to file FIRs on complaints

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Special Magistrate Courts are empowered to direct the Central Crime Branch to file FIRs on plaints investigated by the branch, the Madras High Court has held.Though the CCB is not a police station as defined by the CrPC, the special magistrate courts trying cases probed by CCB are empowered to direct it to file FIRs, Justice R Suresh Kumar said.

The judge passed the order on a revision petition from D Ramesh, challenging a magistrate court order dated January 25 last, which rejected his plea to direct CCB to file FIR on his complaint of cheating to the tune of Rs 1 crore.Ramesh, a realtor, alleged that he was cheated by V Vijayakumar and Thomas Pandian of Rs 1.10 crore on promising to arrange Rs 25 crore as loan for his business.

Ramesh preferred a complaint with Chennai police commissionerate. The same was forwarded to CCB, which, however, refused to file an FIR.Aggrieved, Ramesh moved a complaint before the special judicial magistrate for CCB cases seeking to direct CCB to file the FIR. But the magistrate said he cannot direct investigation. Under section 156(3) of CrPC, he can direct only the officer in-charge of a police station, coming under his territorial jurisdiction.

Rejecting the magistrate’s findings, Justice Kumar said jurisdiction of magistrate for CCB cases extends throughout metropolitan area. Moreover, when once the magistrate has power to take cognisance on final report field by CCB, they would automatically have power to order probe too, he said.