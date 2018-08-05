Home States Tamil Nadu

Magistrates can ask CCB to file FIRs on complaints

Special Magistrate Courts are empowered to direct the Central Crime Branch to file FIRs on  plaints investigated by the branch, the Madras High Court has held.

Published: 05th August 2018 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Special Magistrate Courts are empowered to direct the Central Crime Branch to file FIRs on  plaints investigated by the branch, the Madras High Court has held.Though the CCB is not a police station as defined by the CrPC, the special magistrate courts trying cases probed by CCB are empowered to direct it to file FIRs, Justice R Suresh Kumar said.

The judge passed the order on a revision petition from D Ramesh, challenging a magistrate court order dated January 25 last, which rejected his plea to direct CCB to file FIR on his complaint of cheating to the tune of Rs 1 crore.Ramesh, a realtor, alleged that he was cheated by V Vijayakumar and Thomas Pandian of Rs 1.10 crore on promising to arrange Rs 25 crore as loan for his business.

Ramesh preferred a complaint with Chennai police commissionerate. The same was forwarded to CCB, which, however, refused to file an FIR.Aggrieved, Ramesh moved a complaint before the special judicial magistrate for CCB cases seeking to direct CCB to file the FIR. But the magistrate said he cannot direct investigation. Under section 156(3) of CrPC, he can direct only the officer in-charge of a police station, coming under his territorial jurisdiction.

Rejecting the magistrate’s findings, Justice Kumar said jurisdiction of magistrate for CCB cases extends throughout metropolitan area. Moreover, when once the magistrate has power to take cognisance on final report field by CCB, they would automatically have power to order probe too, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Crime Branch Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta