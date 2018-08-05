President Ram Nath Kovind​ visits DMK President M Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital​

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited DMK President M Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital here and wished him a speedy recovery.

The President, who arrived here by special flight, drove directly from the airport to the Hospital. “Visited Thiru M Karunanidhi in Chennai, met Kalaignar’’s family members and doctors and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery,” the official Twitter account of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. A picture of the President’’s interaction with the family members of Karunanidhi was also posted in the social media site.

The President was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar. Before leaving the premises, Kovind got off the car and walked down a few metres and waved at the media and crowd gathered at the hospital.

DMK leader Durai Murugan told reporters that the health of Karunanidhi was getting better, compared to last week.

The DMK patriarch has been hospitalised since July 28 and the hospital management said that he needs prolonged hospitalisation.

