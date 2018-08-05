Stir victim allowed to appear for exam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of a college student who could not write the public exam due to closure of internet portals on account of the agitations and violent incidents on and after May 22 last against Sterlite unit in Thoothukudi district, by granting special permission to write the exam. Justice S Vaidyanathan granted the relief while disposing of a writ petition from A Ramya, a student of Kamaraj College of Education, on July 18 last.

Ramya was refused permission to write the exam held on May 28 last, as she did not receive the hall ticket. The Additional Government Pleader submitted that the examination was scheduled on May 28 last and the hall ticket was sent on May 26. Due to the Thoothukudi incidents, all internet portals could not be opened in the website and hence, the hall ticket did not reach the petitioner in time.