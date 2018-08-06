Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK chief Karunanidhi's health condition declines, says Kauvery Hospital press release

The DMK patriarch has been hospitalised since July 28 and the hospital management had said that he needs prolonged hospitalisation.

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi has been hospitalised since July 28. (File photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: DMK president M Karunanidhi, being treated at a city hospital for age-related health problems, has suffered a decline in his medical condition and maintaining his vital organ functions "continues to be a challenge", the hospital said today.

The 94-year old former Tamil Nadu chief minister was under continuous monitoring and treated with active medical support, a press release by Kauvery Hospital said.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," it said.

The DMK patriarch is on "continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the release.

Kauvery Hospital released a statement on DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health on Monday at 6:30 pm.

As the latest set back was announced, a large number of DMK volunteers thronged the hospital premises.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure, which stabilised after medical intervention.

The hospital, however, had on July 31 said an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.

Since then he continues to be monitored by a team of specialists.

A host of dignitaries and leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had visited the hospital and enquired about the veteran's health.

For the first time since his hospitalisation, the DMK patriarch's wife Dayalu Ammal visited him earlier in the day today.

Wheel-chair bound, she arrived in a vehicle usually used by Karunanidhi.

For quite sometime, she is not keeping well due to age related issues.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Su Thirunavukkarasar too visted the hospital and after meeting the DMK president's family members told reporters that there was a "slight decline in his health this morning.

