Mahabalipuram: Teen drives into mishap site, kills three

CHENNAI: Two men who went to the rescue of an injured duo near Mahabalipuram on Sunday were killed after a car plunged into the crowd and hit the ambulance. Another man, who was also helping the injured, later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Around 4.30am on Sunday, Karthik (22), motorcycle rider and Kumar (23), pillion rider were waiting opposite a coffee shop at Mahabalipuram. A car from Chennai hit the two men. The car was driven by R Rahul (31) of T Nagar, a tech-firm employee.

One Prem Kumar called the ‘108’ ambulance and Kumaresan, a passer-by, was helping Karthik and Kumar into the ambulance at 5.30am when another car plunged into the crowd. “The ambulance driver Kamala Bharathi, Premkumar, who called the ambulance, his friend Hema Chandra and four others were injured. One side of the ambulance door and half of the stretcher were broken,” said Ravikumar, Inspector of Mahabalipuram police station.

R Hema Chandra (28), who worked at a Chennai firm and Ekambaram (54) from Panaiyur, died on the spot. Franklin, Ajith, Premkumar and Kamala Bharathi were hurt. “The person driving the car which plunged into the crowd was a 17-year-old boy. The injured were rushed to Government Hospital, Chengalpattu, where another man in his 30s succumbed to his injuries on Sunday afternoon,” said the police officer. The body is yet to be identified.

Police registered a case of drunken driving against Rahul. Another case was registered against the boy’s father. Recently, Chennai police had said that parents of minors would face action of law, if minors were caught driving and worse if they met with an accident. Police said the boy and his friend were going to Mahabalipuram for the weekend. Karthik and Kumar were part of a group that had gone to Mahabalipuram Saturday evening. Thoothukudi natives Hema Chandra and Prem Kumar were working in Chennai.