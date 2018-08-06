New lines to help trains run at 160 kmph

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Railways has decided to lay new lines with track strength enough to operate trains at 160 kmph speed. The new lines include newly-laid tracks, lines converted from metre gauge to broad gauge and double lines.

In a recent order, the Railway Board has directed the zonal railways that the track curves should not exceed one degree.

“Except for projects of hilly terrain, new sections may be designed for a speed of 160 kmph with the limiting curvature of one degree,” read the board order.

Directing the zonal railways to design the tracks to withstand the speed of 160 kmph, the board said that track curves should be avoided for all new lines.

The order has been issued with an objective of overcoming technical constraints while upgrading the tracks in the later stage.