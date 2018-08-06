Nitin Gadkari visits ailing Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital

By UNI

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources minister Nitin Gadkari visited Kauvery hospital and enquired about the health condition of DMK President M Karunanidhi from his son MK Stalin, his daughter Kanimozhi and his family members on Monday evening.

The union minister was accompanied by his party state unite president Thamizhisai Saoundararajan.

According to the hospital medical bulletin issued on Monday night Karunanidhi's health condition declines, maintaining vital organ functions a challenge.

''There has been decline in the medical condition of Mr Karunanidhi', it said.

''Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments'', the bulletin said.

It said Mr Karunanidhi was on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support.

His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours would determine the prognosis, it said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, AICC President Rahul Gandhi, present and former Union Ministers of various parties, Chief Ministers of various states, leaders cutting across political lines and people from various walks of life including actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and political leaders from Sri Lanka and Malaysia visited the hospital and enquired about his health condition.