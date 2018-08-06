Surprise CBI raid at Tiruchy airport

Home States Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: A team of CBI sleuths on Sunday swooped down on the airport in a surprise operation.
The team of 11 sleuths waited at different spots inside the airport in the guise of passengers and visitors.  More than 40 passengers were questioned.

The CBI said it was looking for couriers or kuruvis carrying valuable items. Sources said the operation was aimed at flushing out the source of insider help to smugglers. Earlier in the day, officials found snakes, scorpions, chameleon tortoises and lizards inside the bag of a Kuala Lumpur passengers.

