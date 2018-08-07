Chennai mourns death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi as stray incidents of violence reported

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Normal life in Chennai came to a standstill with stray incidents of violence being reported in several places of the city after DMK patriarch and former chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday evening.

DMK cadres protested in front of Kauvery Hospital seeking final resting place of their patriarch at Marina next to Anna Memorial while the state government offered Gandhi Mandapam at Guindy.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi passes away at 94: LIVE UPDATES

As policemen with riot gear were pressed to control the situation at Kauvery hospital where the crowd broke barricades, tension prevailed in several parts of the city. Police said a car parked on Pallavan Salai in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar was damaged by DMK cadre Mayakannan while a MTC bus route No 61-R plying between Red Hills and Avadi at Vellanur Junction was damaged. Similarly, an attempt was made to burn a Bullet motorcycle on the roadside near Otteri.

DMK leader M K Stalin urged the cadres to disperse in a peaceful manner from Kauvery Hospital as the doctors had treated his father to the best of their ability for nearly two years.

He also asked the cadres not to indulge in any activity that would tarnish the name of deceased leader and not to damage public property. He alleged that anti-social elements would try to take advantage of the present situation and said party workers should identify such people and hand them over to police.

Earlier, several parts of the city witnessed Choc-a-bloc traffic as people tried to rush home before the sunset as many educational institutions and offices closed early hours before the demise of DMK patriarch and former chief minister M Karunanidhi was announced.

People crowded fruit and vegetable shops to stock up for Wednesday and several shops ran out of essential commodities and milk. Immediately after the news of demise of DMK chief broke out, all the shops downed shutters.

On a day when several MTC buses and autos were off the roads due to one-day strike called by the All India Motor Transport Organisation, share autos made a killing and some charged Rs 10 to Rs 20 extra as commuters scurried home after hearing rumours of announcement of DMK patriarch's death by evening.

"We had a review class but we were asked to leave early by the management," said a college professor. Some IT companies in DLF shut down by 3 pm and Sipcot IT offices were shut by 4.30 to 5pm. There were traffic snarls in Anna Nagar and between Navallur to Shollinganallur stretch.

“Usually it takes 15 minutes to travel in the stretch between Navalur to Sholinganallur but on Tuesday it took 50 minutes to reach my home in Sholinganallur,” said Krithika, an IT professional.

Tasmac shops were shut across the city after police asked them to down shutters. Similarly, petrol bunks will also remain shut from 6 am to 6 pm on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association announced.

Meanwhile, trade chambers mourned the death of M Karunanidhi. “The country has lost a great visionary, dynamic and inspiring leader who had worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the underprivileged and ensured equitable socio-economic development for the people of Tamil Nadu,” stated Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Mittal referred to notable programs where CII partnered with the late Chief Minister such as District Development Plans, Southern Districts initiative in Tamil Nadu, Development of IT parks in Tier II Cities and ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu in partnership with the State Government.

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said Karunanidhi was a visionary and an able administrator and his contribution to the industrial development of the state is legendary. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, President MCCI, said, "Dr Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi’s yeoman contribution to the growth of Tamil language and literature is well-known. A leader with consummate wit and rich oratorical skills, he has left a significant void in Tamil Nadu politics and literature,” he said.