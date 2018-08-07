Home States Tamil Nadu

CPM in Tamil Nadu seeks panel to probe higher education scams

The CPM has urged the Tamil Nadu government to constitute a high-level committee to probe scams plaguing the Higher Education department.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPM has urged the Tamil Nadu government to constitute a high-level committee to probe scams plaguing the Higher Education department.

In a resolution passed at its state-committee meeting held here in the last two days, the party noted that three members of the teaching faculty in Anna University had been suspended  for malpractices in exam paper revaluation. Various private colleges were also allegedly involved in the scam, the meeting said, adding that this kind of scam would spoil the future of education, in general and the country, in particular. Hence, the state should set up a high-level committee comprising academics and social activists to probe these scams in higher education.

Observing that idol theft cases were being investigated under the supervision of the Madras High Court, the CPM said the transfer of the case to the CBI at this juncture had created some doubts whether the state government was trying to protect some accused. The idol theft case should be investigated by the Idol Wing only, the meeting said. The meeting was chaired by P Shanmugam, state executive committee member of the party.

Suspended
The party noted that three members of the teaching faculty in Anna University had been suspended  for malpractices in exam paper revaluation

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Higher Education department Tamil Nadu government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield