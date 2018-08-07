CPM in Tamil Nadu seeks panel to probe higher education scams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPM has urged the Tamil Nadu government to constitute a high-level committee to probe scams plaguing the Higher Education department.

In a resolution passed at its state-committee meeting held here in the last two days, the party noted that three members of the teaching faculty in Anna University had been suspended for malpractices in exam paper revaluation. Various private colleges were also allegedly involved in the scam, the meeting said, adding that this kind of scam would spoil the future of education, in general and the country, in particular. Hence, the state should set up a high-level committee comprising academics and social activists to probe these scams in higher education.

Observing that idol theft cases were being investigated under the supervision of the Madras High Court, the CPM said the transfer of the case to the CBI at this juncture had created some doubts whether the state government was trying to protect some accused. The idol theft case should be investigated by the Idol Wing only, the meeting said. The meeting was chaired by P Shanmugam, state executive committee member of the party.

