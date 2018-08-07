‘Declare Ondiveeran’s death Ondiveeran as holiday’, says Members of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Welfare Committee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Welfare Committee met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday, seeking a local holiday for the 247th death anniversary of Dalit hero and freedom fighter Ondiveeran, which falls on August 20.

“The government had announced that the death anniversary of Ondiveeran would be observed as a government function. So, we also want a local holiday declared to mark the occasion,” said the state-level Adi Dravidar welfare committee member S Selvakumar.

Demanding further recognition of Dalit heroes, the members also sought a memorial for Kuyili, the army commander of queen Velu Nachiar who fought against the British East India Company, and was also a member of the Arunthathiyar community.

Salem and Erode districts had recently announced a local holiday for August 3 to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai.