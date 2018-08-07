DMK chief M Karunanidhi: The politician who never lost a single election in 60 years
Karunanidhi contested his first election in 1957 from Kulithalai constituency and since then it was no looking back as he went on to become the undisputed king.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi, one of the foremost Dravidian politicians in modern times, died here today, after waging a grim battle for life aged 94, the hospital where he was admitted for the last 11 days said.
One of the most charismatic figures of Tamil Nadu politics whose public life spanned over seven decades, is survived by two wives and six children, including DMK working president and heir apparent M K Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP.
What set him apart from the other youngsters drawn by Dravidian ideals was aggression, wit, and rare courage – all displayed during his opposition to the Emergency as a Chief Minister. With no family background in politics or wealth or support of any dominant caste-group, he rose from being an ordinary member of DMK in 1949 to its president in just 20 years in 1969. That he managed to surpass many other giants who dotted the initial phase of the Dravidian movement can be explained only by his clever manoeuvring, his public oratory skills and his command over the Tamil language.
He soon became close to both CN Annadurai and Periyar, who were mainly attracted by Karunanidhi's style of writing. His excellence as a film scriptwriter – by 1950s he was among the most sought after in the business – helped gain him and his ideals some mileage. He made a place for himself through vehement protests and an ability to raise funds for the party.
When Annadurai broke away from Dravida Kazhagam (DK) and formed DMK in 1949, Karunanidhi moved to DMK and played an integral role in strengthening the party. He contested his first election in 1957 from Kulithalai constituency and since then it was no looking back as he went on to become the undisputed king. The DMK heavyweight went on to win 13 consecutive elections convincingly.
Here is the list of the elections the DMK chief had contested in the last 60 years.
|Sl No
|Winner
|Party
|Votes
|Constituency
|Year
|Runner-up
|Party
|Votes
|Victory Margin
|1
|M Karunanidhi
|IND
|22785
|Kulithalai
|1957
|K.A. Dharmalingam
|Congress
|14489
|8296
|2
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|32145
|Thanjavur
|1962
|A.Y.S. Parisutha Nadar
|Congress
|30217
|2828
|3
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|53401
|Chepauk
|1967
|S. G. Vinayagamurthi
|Congress
|32919
|20482
|4
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|63334
|Chepauk
|1971
|N Kamalingam
|NCO
|50823
|12511
|5
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|43076
|Anna Nagar
|1977
|G. Krishnamurthy
|ADK
|26638
|16438
|6
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|51290
|Anna Nagar
|1980
|Hande H.V
|ADK
|50591
|699
|7
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|41632
|Harbour
|1989
|K.A. Wahab
|MUL
|9641
|31991
|8
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|30932
|Harbour
|1991
|Suppu K.
|INC
|30042
|890
|9
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|46097
|Chepauk
|1996
|N.S.S.Nellai Kannan
|INC
|10313
|35784
|10
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|29836
|Chepauk
|2001
|Damodharan R
|INC
|25002
|4834
|11
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|34188
|Chepauk
|2006
|Dawoon Miakhan
|IND
|25662
|8526
|12
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|109014
|Tiruvarur
|2011
|Rajendran. M
|AIADMK
|58765
|50249
|13
|M Karunanidhi
|DMK
|121473
|Tiruvarur
|2016
|R Pannerselvam
|AIADMK
|53107
|68366
(With inputs from ENS and PTI)