DMK chief M Karunanidhi: The politician who never lost a single election in 60 years

By Online Desk

DMK chief M Karunanidhi, one of the foremost Dravidian politicians in modern times, died here today, after waging a grim battle for life aged 94, the hospital where he was admitted for the last 11 days said.

One of the most charismatic figures of Tamil Nadu politics whose public life spanned over seven decades, is survived by two wives and six children, including DMK working president and heir apparent M K Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP.

What set him apart from the other youngsters drawn by Dravidian ideals was aggression, wit, and rare courage – all displayed during his opposition to the Emergency as a Chief Minister. With no family background in politics or wealth or support of any dominant caste-group, he rose from being an ordinary member of DMK in 1949 to its president in just 20 years in 1969. That he managed to surpass many other giants who dotted the initial phase of the Dravidian movement can be explained only by his clever manoeuvring, his public oratory skills and his command over the Tamil language.

He soon became close to both CN Annadurai and Periyar, who were mainly attracted by Karunanidhi's style of writing. His excellence as a film scriptwriter – by 1950s he was among the most sought after in the business – helped gain him and his ideals some mileage. He made a place for himself through vehement protests and an ability to raise funds for the party.

When Annadurai broke away from Dravida Kazhagam (DK) and formed DMK in 1949, Karunanidhi moved to DMK and played an integral role in strengthening the party. He contested his first election in 1957 from Kulithalai constituency and since then it was no looking back as he went on to become the undisputed king. The DMK heavyweight went on to win 13 consecutive elections convincingly.

Here is the list of the elections the DMK chief had contested in the last 60 years.

Sl No Winner Party Votes Constituency Year Runner-up Party Votes Victory Margin 1 M Karunanidhi IND 22785 Kulithalai 1957 K.A. Dharmalingam Congress 14489 8296 2 M Karunanidhi DMK 32145 Thanjavur 1962 A.Y.S. Parisutha Nadar Congress 30217 2828 3 M Karunanidhi DMK 53401 Chepauk 1967 S. G. Vinayagamurthi Congress 32919 20482 4 M Karunanidhi DMK 63334 Chepauk 1971 N Kamalingam NCO 50823 12511 5 M Karunanidhi DMK 43076 Anna Nagar 1977 G. Krishnamurthy ADK 26638 16438 6 M Karunanidhi DMK 51290 Anna Nagar 1980 Hande H.V ADK 50591 699 7 M Karunanidhi DMK 41632 Harbour 1989 K.A. Wahab MUL 9641 31991 8 M Karunanidhi DMK 30932 Harbour 1991 Suppu K. INC 30042 890 9 M Karunanidhi DMK 46097 Chepauk 1996 N.S.S.Nellai Kannan INC 10313 35784 10 M Karunanidhi DMK 29836 Chepauk 2001 Damodharan R INC 25002 4834 11 M Karunanidhi DMK 34188 Chepauk 2006 Dawoon Miakhan IND 25662 8526 12 M Karunanidhi DMK 109014 Tiruvarur 2011 Rajendran. M AIADMK 58765 50249 13 M Karunanidhi DMK 121473 Tiruvarur 2016 R Pannerselvam AIADMK 53107 68366

(With inputs from ENS and PTI)