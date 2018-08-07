Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK stalwart, former TN CM Karunanidhi passes away; son Stalin appeals to cadres to remain calm

Published: 07th August 2018 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

DMK working president MK Stalin.

By PTI

CHENNAI: With party chief M Karunanidhi passing away following an illness, DMK Working President M K Stalin today appealed to cadres to remain calm and to follow discipline in "this hour of grief.

" He made the appeal hours after his father and party chief M Karunanidhi passed away at a private hospital here.

Stalin urged the cadres, who have been thronging the Kauvery Hospital ever since Karunanidhi was admitted there on July 28, to disperse in a peaceful manner as the doctors had treated his father to the best of their ability for nearly two years.

"I appeal to party office bearers to ensure that the cadres disperse in a peaceful manner", he said.

Stalin asked the cadres not to indulge in any activity that would bring a bad name to the deceased leader and not to damage public property.

He alleged that anti-social elements would try to take advantage of the present situation and said party workers should identify such people and hand them over to police.

Hailing DMK's 'military like discipline', Stalin said it was the duty of the cadres to offer full support to the policemen on duty.

TAGS
Karunanidhi dead M Karunanidhi DMK

